“Chucky” is on the brink of death, but he’s also ready to get it back in blood to ensure that if he does kick the bucket, he’ll go down as the most notorious killer of all time.

Even though Chucky is losing more life with each day that passes, he’s still determined to survive and take as many lives as he can. And in Part 2, fans will get to see Chucky’s true human form as the Lakeshore strangler, Charles Lee Ray.

Here’s the official synopsis for “Chucky” Season 3 Part 2:

“In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up?”

And here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch.

When does “Chucky” Season 3 Part 2 Premiere?

“Chucky” Season 3, Part 2 premieres on USA Network and Syfy on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 p.m. EST.

Are new episodes of “Chucky” Season 3 Part 2 streaming?

Yes, new episodes of “Chucky” Season 3 will stream next day on Peacock.

“Chucky” Season 3 Part 2 release schedule:

Season 3, Part 2, Episode 5: “Death Becomes Her” — Wednesday, April 10

Season 3, Part 2, Episode 6: “Panic Room” — Wednesday, April 17

Season 3, Part 2, Episode 7: “There Will Be Blood” — Wednesday, April 24

Season 3, Part 2, Episode 8: “Final Destination” — Wednesday, May 1

Who is in the “Chucky” Season 3 Part 2 cast?

The full cast of “Chucky” includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, aka Charles Lee Ray, Sarah Sherman as Annie Gilpin, Nia Vardalos as Evelyn Elliot and John Waters as Wendell Wilkins.