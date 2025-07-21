‘Cinderella’ Musical Series in the Works at Disney+ From Rachel Shukert, Jennifer Lopez

Another “Cinderella” story is in the works at Disney, but this time from the perspective of the princess’ fairy godparents.

Based on the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, the Disney+ limited series is under development from Skydance Television, Concord Originals and Nuyorican Productions with Jennifer Lopez attached to executive produce.

The fresh take on the 1957 musical version will be written by “The Baby-Sitters Club” creator Rachel Shukert, who is set to executive produce and serve as showrunner. She has also executive produced “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “GLOW” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

In addition to Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions along with Sophia Dilley and Scott Pascucci for Concord Originals and Bill Bost.

The original musical version of the classic fairytale debuted in 1957 with Julie Andrews as the princess in the glass slippers. Later, a 1997 television remake starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was then adapted into a Broadway show which opened in 2013. Popular songs from the musical adaptation include “Impossible,” “Ten Minutes Ago” and “In My Own Little Corner.”

Disney’s last attempt at a musical limited series turned into a theatrical release for “Moana 2.” The studio also released another princess remake with Rachel Zegler’s live-action “Snow White” in March. Disney canceled a limited series starring Tiana of “The Princess and the Frog” in March, instead turning it into an animated special.

Lopez has previously worked with ABC and Disney, executive producing on “Shades of Blue” and “The Fosters.”