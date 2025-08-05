New Paramount’s Cindy Holland Recruits Sister’s Jane Wiseman and Efrain Miron for DTC Team

New Paramount’s incoming streaming chief Cindy Holland will add former Netflix and Sister colleagues Jane Wiseman and Efrain Miron to her team following the $8 billion Skydance merger’s closing on Thursday.

Holland, who has been an advisor to Skydance Media CEO David Ellison since October, will serve as chair of the direct-to-consumer division, which includes Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Wiseman and Miron’s roles and titles are unclear but they are expected to be in senior positions on the programming and business side, respectively. Skydance representatives declined to comment on this story.

Wiseman joined Sister in 2024 as the company’s head of television. Prior to that, she was a creative consultant for Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, where she had a first-look deal to develop and produce series. She was also one of the first executives recruited to the Netflix series team in 2013, serving in the role of vice president of original series and head of comedy and overseeing titles including “Ozark,” “Narcos,” “Dead to Me,” “Russian Doll,” “Master of None,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Big Mouth,” “BoJack Horseman” and “Grace and Frankie.”

Prior to Netflix, Wiseman was senior vice president of Chernin Entertainment, responsible for development and selling strategy and worked on “New Girl” for FOX. She also spent six years at NBC as comedy SVP and developed series such as “Parks and Rec” and “Community.” She began her career at Fox where she played a critical role in the development of “Arrested Development.”

Miron joined Sister in 2023 as president of strategy and business affairs, where he oversaw strategy across production and distribution of film and TV as well as investments and partnerships of Sister Group. Prior to that, he served in various roles at Netflix for nine years, including vice president of business affairs for the streamer’s original series team. Before Netflix, Miron was an attorney at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.