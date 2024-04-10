Sister entertainment group has appointed former Netflix executive Jane Wiseman as its head of US Television

In her new role, Wiseman will be focused on development and production of premium scripted series. She will report to Sister’s Global CEO and former Netflix content chief Cindy Holland and will be based in Los Angeles.

“Sister’s slate is ambitious, audacious and artist-forward, exactly the kind of work I want to support in this next chapter,” Wiseman said in a statement. “On a personal level, I couldn’t be happier to reunite with Cindy and to work closely with her, Jane Featherstone and the whole Sister team.”

Wiseman joined Netflix in 2023, where she was an early member of the streamer’s content team and served as its vice president of original series. Her seven-year tenure included oversight of the company’s comedy slate, including “Dead to Me,” “Russian Doll,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Master of None,” its acclaimed and award-winning dramas “Narcos” and “Ozark,” and adult animated series such as “BoJack Horseman,” “Big Mouth” and more.

Since Wiseman’s exit, she has consulted on series strategy for a variety of streaming companies, most recently at Amazon MGM Studios.

Before joining Netflix, Wiseman oversaw comedy development and production as comedy programming senior vice president for Chernin Entertainment, where she produced the hit series “New Girl.” Prior to that, she held the same role at NBCUniversal, where she developed series including “Parks and Recreation” and “Community.” Before her nearly six-year tenure at NBCU, she served as Director of Comedy Development for FOX, where she developed “Arrested Development.”

“Jane is a multi-faceted executive with great passion and curiosity, combined with smart business and creative instincts. She’s a powerful advocate for artists and a generous collaborator, which makes her a great fit for our team at SISTER,” Holland added. “I’m really looking forward to welcoming Jane to our team and working with her again.”