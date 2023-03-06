Prime Video released the first trailer for the Russo Brothers’ international spy series “Citadel,” starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, offering up a mix of “Bourne Identity” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” with a global twist.

The high-stakes thriller picks up eight years after the fall of international spy agency Citadel, which fell to operatives of the shadowy syndicate Manticore. Though top agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) were able to escape with their lives, they had their memories wiped in the process and began entirely new lives.

But the past returns when a former Citadel agent Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) recruits Kane to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order. After retrieving Nadia, they set out on a dangerous mission to confront Manticore and a relationship built on secrets, lies and love.

Rounding out the cast are Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, among others.

“Citadel” is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes serve as executive producers for AGBO, while David Weil is showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran are also executive producers.

The first two episodes of “Citadel” premiere on April 28, with successive episodes releasing Fridays through May 26.

Check out the first trailer above.