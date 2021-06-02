‘City on a Hill’ Renewed by Showtime for Season 3

Showtime has renewed its Boston crime drama “City on a Hill” for a third season, which will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

“City on a Hill” stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Tom Fontana is showrunner.

Production will resume in New York later this year, with Season 3 expected to premiere in 2022.

Season 2 of “City on a Hill” centered on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) works to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career, according to the logline. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep.

In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage, Showtime’s description continues. At the conclusion of Season 2, Decourcy pursues justice in and out of the courtroom and despite his maneuvering, Jackie discovers that he can’t escape his past and gets ousted from the FBI.

Season 2 also starred Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Keiko Elizabeth, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe.

In addition to Fontana, “City on a Hill” is executive produced by Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona, Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean and Michael Cuesta. Bacon, Hodge and Michele Giordano serve as co-executive producers.

Showtime is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS.

Showtime OTT and Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) hit 36 in the first quarter of 2021, ViacomCBS revealed when reporting its Q1 earnings May 6. That time period marked Showtime OTT’s “best quarter ever in sign-ups, streams and hours watched,” according to ViacomCBS, a record attributed to streaming of original series “Your Honor” and “Shameless.”