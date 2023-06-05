‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ Spinoff in Toronto From Citytv Set for 2024

A new “Law & Order” spinoff is coming to Canada, Toronto-based network Citytv announced on Monday. “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” will follow an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto. It is slated to air in spring 2024.

Produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv, the series will be 10 one-hour episodes, with production taking place this fall in Toronto. It will “showcase original Canadian stories written and produced by, and starring, Canadians,” per Citytv’s press release.

“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” said Hayden Mindell, SVP of Television, Rogers Sports & Media. “We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic format.”

“Our team is excited for the unique opportunity to produce a distinctly Canadian version of Criminal Intent in partnership with Cameron Pictures,” said Erin Haskett, president and executive producer at Lark Productions. “We have been collaborating with Rogers Sports & Media since early last year and are thrilled to share the original vision of the adaptation with audiences.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life,” says Amy Cameron, co-founder and executive producer at Cameron Pictures Inc. “We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise.”

No cast has yet been announced. The format of the US-based “Criminal Intent,” which starred Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe, differed from the rest of the series in the franchise in showing the crime from the criminals’ point of view.

“Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Citytv with distribution by Universal Television.