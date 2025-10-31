Claire Danes & Ewan McGregor to Star in Hulu Series ‘The Spot’ After Kate Winslet Exit

Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor have been tapped to lead “The Spot,” a new crime drama produced by A24 for Hulu.

Danes’ casting comes four months after Kate Winslet exited the project due to creative differences for the Ed Solomon-created show. At the time, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap casting was underway and that “multiple A-list” performers were in consideration to replace Winslet.

Danes has since stepped into the role, in which she plays a successful surgeon opposite McGregor as her school teacher husband, who suspects she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death.

“Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal,” the official logline for “The Spot” notes.

Solomon will executive produce the series alongside Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman — the latter of whom will also direct.

While A24 is the lead studio, they are also co-producing “The Spot” with 20th Television. Production is set to start in 2026.

Danes is no stranger to TV, having previously won two Emmys and Golden Globes for her work on “Homeland.” She also took home a Golden Globe for her breakthrough performance as a teen in the short-lived, albeit beloved series, “My So-Called Life.”

She most recently earned an Emmy nomination for her work in FX’s limited series “Fleishman is in Trouble” and is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming miniseries, “The Beast Inside Me.”

Danes is represented by WME, Michael Aglion at Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

As for McGregor, he notably took home an Emmy award for his performance in Netflix’s “Halston,” having previously been nominated for his work in “Fargo.” His is also known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Trainspotting,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

He is represented by UTA, attorney Robert Offer and Mariya Levy of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Narrative.