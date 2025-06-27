Kate Winslet Exits Hulu Series ‘The Spot’ Over Creative Differences

Kate Winslet exited the upcoming Hulu series “The Spot” due to creative differences, TheWrap has learned.

The Oscar and Emmy winner agreed to part ways on the project, produced by A24 and created by Ed Solomon, after realizing the creative direction of the show required a different approach to the leading role. Casting is underway with “multiple A-list” talent in consideration, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Production is expected to resume as planned in 2026.

Winslet was initially tapped to star and executive produce “The Spot,” which Solomon (“Men in Black,” “Full Circle,” “No Sudden Move”) also executive produces. The show received a straight-to-series order from the Disney-owned streamer in a competitive situation back in August 2024.

The official logline for “The Spot” reads: “When a successful surgeon and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

Solomon will serve as creator, showrunner and writer and will executive produce the series alongside A24, which is the lead studio. “The Spot” is also a coproduction with 20th Television. In addition to “Men in Black,” “Full Circle” and “No Sudden Move,” Solomon has writing credits on “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Levity,” “Now You See Me” and its sequel and “Mosaic,” among others. He is repped by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news of Winslet’s exit.