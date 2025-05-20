‘Clash of Clans’ Animated Series in Pre-Production at Netflix

Netflix is investing even more in the world of video games. The streamer is moving forward with a “Clash of Clans” animated series based on the mobile game of the same name.

The series based on the Supercell game is currently in pre-production and will follow a determined Barbarian who’s in-over-his-head. He must rally together a band of misfits to defend their village as they navigate the absurdities of war. Fletcher Moules, known for his work on “Entergalactic” and “Agent Elvis” as well as for directing the “Clash of Clans” animated videos, will serve as showrunner. He will be joined by Ron Weiner, known for his work on “Silicon Valley,” “30 Rock” and “Futurama.” Animation for the project will be led by the Vancouver-based ICON Creative Studio, which has worked on Disney+’s “Monsters at Work” as well as Disney Jr.’s “Ariel.”

“‘Clash’ has been a global gaming phenomenon for over a decade — filled with humor, action and unforgettable characters perfect for an animated series adaptation,” John Derderian, vice president of Animation Series at Netflix, said in a statement to press. “Working with the incredible team at Supercell, Fletcher Moules and Ron Weiner, we’re bringing all the fun, chaos, and spirit of the world of ‘Clash’ to life in a whole new way. We can’t wait for fans — old and new — to experience the mayhem.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and this creative team to bring the world of ‘Clash’ to life,” Curtis Lelash, the head of film and TV at Supercell, said. “Think epic battles, immaculate Barbarian mustaches and the kind of humor our players know and love. They’ve been asking for a ‘Clash’ series forever, and we’re beyond excited to finally say: It’s happening!”

Both of the Supercell franchises “Clash of Clans” and “Clash Royale” launched on OS and Android in 2012. Over the past 13 years, these two games have totaled 4 billion downloads and 180 billion gameplay hours from people around the world.