Netflix’s New Releases Can’t Topple ‘The Last of Us’ on the Streaming Top 10

By now, viewers are overly familiar with the two main streaming release models: there’s the traditional one-episode-a-week strategy, and then there’s the go-big binge model. While the binge model has its positives, the Samba TV Weekly Wrap streaming chart shows that the tried and true one-at-a-time model has succeeded in building buzz and keeping streaming shows lodged on the chart.

Released weekly, “The Last of Us” topped the chart once again this week and Max/HBO has now held the top spot for several months. Contrast that to the handful of all-at-once titles that have made a run but never get over the hump to take the top spot.