Will it be pistols at dawn on the Croisette?

Former MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan has confirmed he will attend the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June despite his messy departure from the firm he founded, now owned by United Talent Agency — all but guaranteeing the event will be a showdown between him and his former company.

The annual high-powered advertising conference attracts virtually every major brand to the French Riviera to make deals. Kassan and his company put the event on the map over the past two decades, transforming it into a buzzy gathering of top tech CEOs like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos which also regularly features top-flight entertainers like Sting and Lady Gaga.