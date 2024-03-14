A pair of reputation-destroying lawsuits between UTA and its star rainmaker Michael Kassan burst into public view this week in an extraordinary airing of nasty gossip from a relationship that should have been a massive business win.

The legal salvos are damaging for both UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, who usually likes to keep his business private, and Kassan, the smooth-talking executive now engaged in vicious invective against his former friend.

“UTA’s claims are a desperate attack in response to Kassan resigning and then suing them,” Kassan attorney Sanford Michelman said in a statement to TheWrap. “It is not just hypocrisy, but an attempted diversion tactic by UTA to hide that they fraudulently induced Michael into agreeing to a transaction when Zimmer had no intention of honoring his word.”