UTA vs. Michael Kassan: A $125 Million Deal With an Advertising Powerhouse Blows Up

Available to WrapPRO members

Kassan claims UTA retaliated after he quit in March. The agency alleges he misspent millions on a “lavish personal lifestyle”

and
UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and Michael Kassan
UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and MediaLink founder Michael Kassan (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

A pair of reputation-destroying lawsuits between UTA and its star rainmaker Michael Kassan burst into public view this week in an extraordinary airing of nasty gossip from a relationship that should have been a massive business win. 

The legal salvos are damaging for both UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, who usually likes to keep his business private, and Kassan, the smooth-talking executive now engaged in vicious invective against his former friend. 

“UTA’s claims are a desperate attack in response to Kassan resigning and then suing them,” Kassan attorney Sanford Michelman said in a statement to TheWrap. “It is not just hypocrisy, but an attempted diversion tactic by UTA to hide that they fraudulently induced Michael into agreeing to a transaction when Zimmer had no intention of honoring his word.” 

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.