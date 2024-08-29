‘Clemente’ Doc to Open New York Latino Film Festival

The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), the nation’s premier Latino film festival, kicks off Latino Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to 22, with an impressive roster of more than 130 films from nearly 20 countries, to be held, once again, at Regal Union Square (850 Broadway, NYC), the festival announced on Thursday.

Opening Night will be held for the first time at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, NYC), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York.

This year’s Festival opens with the World Premiere of “Clemente,” directed by David Altrogge and executive-produced by LeBron James and filmmaker Richard Linklater. The feature-length documentary explores the life, career, and legacy of baseball great Roberto Clemente, who opened the door for future generations of Latino baseball players.

Also making its World Premiere is PBS’ “VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos,” co-created by actor and activist John Leguizamo and filmmaker Ben DeJesus. The three-part documentary chronicles Leguizamo’s journey throughout Mexico and the U.S. to shed light on the known and lesser-known stories of Latino history.

ESPN proudly presents “Las Amazonas de Yaxunah,” directed by Alfonso Algara and narrated by actress Yalitzia Aparicio. The compelling documentary shines a light on the remarkable spirit and determination of an extraordinary Mayan women’s softball team from the Yucatán region of Mexico as they shatter gender stereotypes and overcome immense challenges to pursue their passion for softball.

Starring Melissa Barrera (“In the Heights”), NYLFF presents “Your Monster,” a romantic-comedy-horror film about soft-spoken actress Laura Franco, who finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying yet weirdly charming monster living in her closet.

“NYLFF returns once again to honor and present the enormous richness and diversity of the Latino community through cinema,” Calixto Chinchilla, Founder, New York Latino Film Festival, said in a statement to The Wrap. “A champion of diverse voices in storytelling, we invite everyone to be a part of this shared experience and emerge with a deeper understanding of our realities. ¡Asi somos!”

“As we approach Latino Heritage Month, it is especially important to identify the ways in which our industry is working to preserve and express Latino culture, identities, and experiences,” Dennis Williams, SVP and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Warner Bros. Discovery, added. “WBD is honored to return to NYLFF as the presenting sponsor and to celebrate Latino filmmaking with its audiences and community.”

“We are thrilled to support the New York Latino Film Festival, which showcases diverse storytelling for New Yorkers to enjoy during Latino Heritage Month,” Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman, added. “From the opening night film about baseball’s Roberto Clemente to the world premiere of a film by NYC’s own John Leguizamo to the closing night block party in Washington Heights, there truly is something for everyone. Congratulations to Calixto Chinchilla and team on what is sure to be another terrific festival.”

The Festival closes with a free block party in Washington Heights featuring live music, food, games, and more! For more information on NYLFF 2024, visit www.nylatinofilmfestival.com.