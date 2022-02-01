Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie have joined the cast of the film adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s “Landscape With Invisible Hands” for MGM, Annapurna and Plan B.

The dark, surreal comedy will be written and directed by Cory Finley (“Bad Education,” “Thoroughbreds”) and will be set in a “deeply stratified, alien future.” This will be one of the announced projects by Plan B as part of their recently signed deal with MGM. MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing will release the film theatrically in the United States.

The film stars Asante Blackk, Tiffany Haddish, and Kylie Rogers.

Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. The project begins production this week.

“Landscape With Invisible Hands” represents Finley’s third film after critically acclaimed hits “Thoroughbreds” and “Bad Education.”

Collins Jr. can currently be seen in Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” and will next appear in “After Yang,” from visionary director Kogonada. Collins Jr. is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

Gandolfini most recently starred in “The Many Saints of Newark,” directed by Alan Taylor and written by David Chase, portraying the role of his late father’s character Tony Soprano. He will next be seen guest-starring in the Paramount+ limited series, “The Offer,” and AppleTV+’s, “Extrapolations.” He is repped by WME.

Hamilton was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in Bo Burnham’s hit A24 feature, “Eighth Grade.” He is currently filming AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” He is repped by Innovative Artists and MGMT Entertainment.

MacKinzie has appeared in Apple TV’s “Truth Be Told” series, served as a recurring guest star on Netflix’s “Country Comfort” and appeared in the Justine Bateman produced film, “Violet.” MacKinzie is currently starring in the Apple TV series “Puppy Place” as Lizzie. She is repped by A3 Artist Agency and Myrna Lieberman Management.