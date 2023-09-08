Clive Owen Brings Detective Sam Spade to Life in First Look at AMC Crime Drama ‘Monsieur Spade’

Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA award winner Clive Owen is stepping into the role of Detective Sam Spade, the protagonist of noir writer Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 classic novel “The Maltese Falcon,” in AMC Networks’ “Monsieur Spade.”

The series, which is set in 1963, follows Spade (Owen) as he enjoys a peaceful and quiet retirement in the South of France – until the rumored return of his old adversary changes everything. When six beloved nuns are brutally murdered at a local convent, Spade learns that they are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

Joining Owen in the show’s ensemble cast is up-and-comer Cara Bossom (“Radioactive”) as Teresa, Denis Ménochet (“Inglorious Basterds”) as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud, Louise Bourgoin (“The Romanoffs”) as Marguerite Devereaux, Chiara Mastroianni (“On a Magical Night”) as Gabrielle, Stanley Weber (“Outlander”) as Jean-Pierre Devereaux, Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”) as George Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Zaccaï (“Robin Hood”) as Philippe Saint Andre and Rebecca Root (“The Queen’s Gambit”) as Cynthia Fitzsimmons.

“Monsieur Spade,” which was shot on location in France, will premiere on the linear network and AMC+ in early 2024. It is co-created, written and executive produced by Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Logan,”” Minority Report”), who also serves as director, and Tom Fontana (“City on a Hill,” “Borgia,” “Oz”).

Owen, Barry Levinson, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Carlo Martinelli and David Helpern also serve as executive producers.

In conjunction with the Dashiell Hammett Estate, the series is produced by Black Bear and co-produced by Haut et Court TV (“The Returned,” “No Man’s Land”) who also handled local production services in France and Canal+. FilmNation Entertainment (“I Know This Much Is True”) handles international distribution outside of North America.

Check out the teaser in the video below.