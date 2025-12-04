‘Clue’ Scripted Series From Dana Fox in Development at Peacock

Peacock has nabbed the scripted adaptation of beloved board game “Clue,” TheWrap has learned.

Sony Pictures Television acquired the film and television rights to the board game from Hasbro Entertainment last year and ultimately landed on Mrs. Peacock to develop the hour-long series. Dana Fox has been tapped to write and executive produce the series with Nicholas Stoller on deck to direct and executive produce.

Though details of the project are still under wraps, it is believed that the series will be an upbeat murder mystery à la “Knives Out” and fellow Peacock series “Poker Face,” which was canceled at the streamer after its second season this year. Peacock has categorized the new series as a drama.

“Inspired by the beloved board game, ‘Clue’ brings a modern twist to the colorful cast of iconic characters,” the logline reads. “When a group of strangers are invited to an eccentric billionaire’s murder mystery night to solve the famous questions — who, where and with what — they quickly discover that nothing is what it seems to be, and the stakes are even higher than life or death.”

The classic board game was released in 1949, featuring six characters Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett, Mrs. White, Mr. Green and Colonel Mustard. As part of the game, players must uncover who committed the murder in which room and with what weapon.

This adaptation will be part of Fox’s multi-year overall deal with Sony. Stoller recently signed his own overall deal with Sony, which brings him to a decade at the entertainment company.

Fox is a co-writer and executive producer on “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good.” Stoller served as a co-creator and -showrunner on Sony TV’s Apple TV+ series “Platonic” and recently developed and executive produced the studio’s Hulu series “Goosebumps.” Both Fox and Stoller are repped by UTA.

Gabriel Marano, Margy Love and Conor Welch will join the project as non-writing executive producers.

Elsewhere, Netflix announced an unscripted reality competition series based on the board game in October. The series will follow a select group of real-life players as they step into a murder mystery game where the goals are deception and investigation.

These adaptations are not the first time Hollywood has tried to crack the code with “Clue.” In 1985, writer-director Jonathan Lynn turned the board game into a classic, darkly comedic murder mystery starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Martin Mull and Lesley Ann Warren.