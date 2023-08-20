Earlier this week, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Jeff Zeleny reexamined comments Donald Trump made about President Biden’s son Hunter during the 2020 campaign cycle. Specifically, the two discussed Trump’s allegation that Hunter had received money from foreign governments, Biden’s denial and the revelation that Hunter was paid millions from either China or Ukraine.

As Tapper put it, whether or not President Biden knew about Hunter’s professional relationships in each country, it’s an issue. He said, “I mean, Trump was right. I mean, he did make a fortune from China, and Joe Biden was wrong. I don’t know that he was lying about it. He might not have been told by Hunter. But this blind spot is a problem.”

The conversation is all the more pertinent as it’s possible Hunter could be tied up in a criminal trial as his father is campaigning for reelection, following Hunter’s plea deal falling apart in court — and an investigation into whether or not President Biden mishandled classified documents could still be going on at the same time.

While Zeleny and Tapper believe that voters aren’t too concerned over whether or not Biden knew about his son’s dealings overseas, the Republican Party and its candidates are incredibly interested and likely to make this a central part of their campaigning, beginning with next week’s Republican presidential debate.

As Zeleny explained, “But is there a blind spot directly around him and the campaign by not talking about this? It’s verboten. You can’t talk about Hunter Biden. We’ll see. This is definitely going to be a topic on the debate stage this week.”

This was echoed by Kristen Anderson, who agreed, “It’s a problem, one, because Republicans aren’t going to let it go, that’s for sure.”

She added that the issue is further compounded by another factor: the legal system itself. “But also these problems are continuing through the legal system. It’s not as though this is something that’s been settled in other jurisdictions, and Republicans are just harping on it,” Anderson said. “It is an ongoing thing in our courts. It’s not going anywhere.”

Watch part of the conversation on Tapper’s show in the video above.