Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell visited CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” Friday night, hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland named Trump-appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s overseas affairs.

Collins got straight to the point when she asked Lowell, “Can you say with certainty that, based on what you know, there’s no possibility that any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings will, in any way, connect back to his father, the president?”

Lowell was pointed in his reply: “You’ve had dozens of members of Congress, and their staff — you’ve had a dozen members of right-wing media, picking and trying to find the connection, between Hunter and his business and other family members. And they have come up with nothing, because there’s nothing to come up with.”

The attorney pointed to previous years of ongoing investigations into Hunter. “What I know is what the evidence has revealed. I mean, that is what people should focus on.”

Lowell noted that investigations into Hunter Biden have been going on for five years, without many charges being filed.

“It’s not as if this started yesterday or a week [ago],” Lowell said. “It started for five years, with so many people in the United States, including with the power of subpoenas — as Mr. Weiss has had — to look at every transaction that Hunter was engaged in, in any place in the world in which he was engaged. And what did they come up with? They came up with the decision that the only two charges to file were two misdemeanors and a gun diverted charge.”

Abbe Lowell on potential for new charges: “Do I know that that will change in the future? It shouldn't change. This is not a new special counsel. This is an investigation that's gone on for five years…So, how should it be different tomorrow? It shouldn't be.” pic.twitter.com/j5Uuj5Loo7 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 12, 2023

The lawyer also pointed out that the charges filed against Hunter are a far cry from claims that conservative lawmakers, politicians and media outlets have made about his actions. Those claims have included allegations of money laundering and even acting as a foreign agent.

The right-wing focus on Hunter has caused some members of the Republican Party to demand that party leaders fixate on something, or someone, else.

In July, “The View’s” Alyssa Farah Griffin commented, “I do think there’s probably corruption, I do think he probably traded off his name, but to my friends in the GOP, we can’t make this our whole personality.”

She continued, “We’ve got a guy running for president who’s likely to be the nominee who’s soon to be thrice-indicted. How are you going to argue that the actions of the president’s son — who is not elected, he’s not appointed to office — is somehow more important?”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was even more pointed a month earlier, when he accused the party of “an attempt to wield a son’s addiction against the father for political purposes.”