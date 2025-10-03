CNN to End 24/7 Live Streaming on HBO Max Ahead of New Platform Launch

CNN has decided to end its 24/7 offering on HBO Max ahead of its upcoming standalone streaming service, the network announced on Friday.

However, CNN Originals will still be able to stream once the CNN Max change goes into effect on Nov. 17.

“CNN has benefitted tremendously from its two years of offering a live 24/7 feed of news to HBO Max customers. We learned from HBO Max’s large base of subscribers what people want and enjoy the most from CNN, and with the launch of our own new streaming subscription offering coming later this fall, we look forward to building off that and growing our audience with this unique, new offering,” CNN Executive Vice President of Digital Products and Services Alex MacCallum said in a statement.

CNN first announced the new streaming service in January as part of a post-election pivot to a more digital focus, with another subscription-based model in the works to be set around lifestyle, food and fitness content.

This update also comes three years after CNN shuttered CNN+, the network’s prior attempt to enter the streaming market, just one month after launch. The new streamer is supposed to begin this fall.



