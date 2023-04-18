CNN has set a May premiere date for the final installment of its “Decades Series,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“The 2010s,” which will premiere Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET., explores the decade that gave us Instagram, most of President Barack Obama’s administration, marriage equality, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and Trumpism, per the official logline.

The seven part series will feature archival footage and interviews with cultural staples during the decade, including EP Tom Hanks, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Benny Blanco, Bill Kristol, David Remnick, Este Haim, Finneas, Fiona Hill, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Maggie Haberman, Rami Malek, Reince Priebu, Vince Gilligan and Ted Sarandos.

Drawing from the CNN family, network anchors and correspondents will be featured in the series, including anchor Chris Wallace, anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, host Fareed Zakaria, Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju, Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Anchor and Senior National & International Correspondent Sara Sidner and Political Commentator Van Jones.

Marking the final installment of the “Decades Series” franchise, which included “The Sixties,” “The Seventies,” “The Eighties,” “The Nineties” and “The 2000s,” “The 2010s” continues CNN Original Series’ partnership with Playtone and Herzog & Company.

Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog serve as executive producers for the series alongside EPs Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

“The 2010s” debuts Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET. with two-hour special diving into how the decade came to be known as the second golden age of television. Subsequent episodes will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Pay TV subscribers can live stream the series on CNN.com and CNN OTT, and can watch the day after broadcast On Demand via CNN.com, CNN apps and Cable Operator Platforms.