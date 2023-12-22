CNN to Host Back-to-Back Town Halls With Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley in January

The events will take place 11 days before the Iowa caucuses

CNN will host a pair of Republican town halls back-to-back on Jan. 4, a little over a week before the Iowa caucuses weigh in on the primary race. CNN’s Kaitlin Collins will moderate a live town hall with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 9 p.m. ET from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Then CNN Anchor Erin Burnett will moderate a live town hall with former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 10 p.m. ET, also from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. Both events will take place on Jan. 4 and will be aired live on CNN.

The town halls will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, Jan. 5 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

CNN hosted town halls with Republican contender Vivek Ramaswamy and DeSantis earlier in December, which were preceded by town halls with Nikki Haley and Chris Christie this summer. And of course the network kicked off the Republican primary race with its controversial town hall with Donald Trump in May, who is currently leading all polling against the other candidates.

GOP Debate
Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

