CNN Producer Accused of Improper Conduct With a Minor Resigns

Rick Saleeby, who is accused of improper conduct related to at least one minor, resigned from CNN before a Project Veritas story on his behavior came out two weeks ago, according to a network representative.

The spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap, “Rick Saleeby does not work for CNN. He resigned from his position more than two weeks ago..”

On Dec. 15, conservative group Project Veritas released alleged text messages and videos in which, they said, Saleeby described sexual fantasies regarding an underage girl. Some of the messages provided by a source are graphic. One features a description of how the teen “was wearing very closely cut bottoms at the pool.” Per Project Veritas, they reached out to law enforcement, the family involved and CNN — in that order — prior to their publication.

Per Fox News, Fairfax County, Va., police are criminally investigating Saleeby over allegations involving “potential juvenile victims.”

In its Dec. 15 story, Project Veritas did not name Saleeby, but released his name on Dec. 17 “after ensuring the family involved is safe.”

On Tuesday, the outlet trailed Saleeby outside of a Va. court, but he did not comment. A lawyer for Saleeby did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Thursday.