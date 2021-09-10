CNN’s Jake Tapper Hits Biden for ‘Scolding’ Americans on Vaccine Misinformation (Video)

CNN’s Jake Tapper said Friday morning that President Joe Biden isn’t taking the right approach with his COVID-19 vaccine messaging.

“He took on a scolding tone talking to the people who are unvaccinated — talking about how, you know, people’s patience is running out,” Tapper said during an appearance on “New Day” one day after Biden announced new vaccine mandates for businesses with more than 100 employees and government workers.

During his announcement of the new vaccine rules, Biden said, “What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient. The vaccine is FDA-approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us, so please, do the right thing.”

Tapper responded to that messaging, noting, “I don’t think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there and they’re not just on the right. Robert Kennedy Jr. is one of the most notorious ones and I haven’t seen the president or anyone say, ‘Look, people…’ Like, he’s scolding the people that are being lied to, as opposed to the liars, you know what I mean?”

The anchor said the president should shame “the liars” while trying “to educate” the masses, rather than “scolding” still-unvaccinated Americans.

