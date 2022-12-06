CNN’s Los Angeles Bureau is moving camp from its longtime Hollywood offices on Sunset Blvd. to Warner Bros. Discovery office space in Burbank, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced in a town hall with employees on Tuesday.

The 14-story building, which features the CNN logo and a live news ticker, was the studio home of “Larry King Live” until his exit from CNN in 2011. King died at 87 in Jan. 2021.

While the office tower bears the CNN logo, the largest tenant of the 204,000-square foot building at 6430 Sunset Blvd. is entertainment marketing firm BLT Communications. Tishman Speyer Properties acquired the building for around $127 million in 2016.

The cost-cutting move comes a week after CNN laid off hundreds of staffers and announced live programming on sister network HLN — once known as CNN Headline News — would end on Dec. 6.

Licht called the layoffs, which included HLN Morning Express anchor Robin Meade and CNN political commentator Chris Cillizza, a “gut punch.” Licht was named CEO of the merged company in April 2022.

Puck first reported the news.