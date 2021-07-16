CNN’s Brianna Keilar Shreds Republicans ‘Lining Up to Kiss Trump’s Ring’ (Video)

CNN’s Brianna Keilar went after Republican lawmakers Friday morning, particularly those “lining up to kiss Trump’s ring” and ignoring newly revealed concerns by officials that the former president might stage a coup after his election loss.

“This week, we learned some terrible new revelations about the aftermath of the Capitol riots and how concerned lawmakers, military members and members of the Trump administration were that former president Donald Trump might try to overturn the will of the people, hanging onto power,” Keilar said on Friday’s “New Day”. “And this week, we’re seeing Republicans still lining up to kiss Trump’s ring. They’re hoping to keep his approval.”

She singled out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush.

Earlier this week, reporting from Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s “I Alone Can Fix It” trickled out into the press through excerpts. The book says that Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley was worried Trump would attempt a coup after the 2020 election and called his insistence that the election was somehow stolen from him “the gospel of the Führer.”

More footage from the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was also released, reinforcing how violent the deadly event was. Supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.