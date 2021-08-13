CNN’s Keilar Fights Back Tears Over Baby Hospitalized with COVID-19

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and John Berman became visibly and audibly emotional Friday while speaking to the father of a baby hospitalized with COVID-19.

Kyle Butrum, the father of one-year-old Carter, urged “New Day” viewers to get vaccinated, saying, “The gravity of the situation is there’s nothing you can do to help me. I can’t go to the hospital. I can’t even help me. There’s nothing you can do to help the family members. There’s nothing you can do. The only thing you can do to prevent someone else from doing this is to get your vaccine so that another child doesn’t have to do this and another family doesn’t have to send their kid away, so another father doesn’t have to stand at the back of an ambulance and wonder if that’s the last time you’re going to see your son.”

Butrum fought back tears as he spoke and Berman’s pain was clear on his face.

“I think there are a lot of people watching that who are having as hard a time as I honestly keeping it together,” Keilar said after the interview, audibly sniffling.

“It’s so hard to hear him say that. There’s nothing you can do for him. It’s what can you do for future families — maybe your own family,” she added.

An emotional Berman also took a few seconds to gather himself.

“It’s hard not to jump out of your skin when you hear a father like that who can’t be with his baby pleading for people to get vaccinated because it’s the only thing that’s going to keep this from happening to another family,” he said.

In Arkansas, where Butrum and his family are located, only 1 million people are fully vaccinated. The population is 3 million.

Watch above, via CNN.

Lawrence Yee contributed to this report