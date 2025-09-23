Coachella 2026 Completely Sells Out With Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter Lineup

Coachella is set to be at capacity next spring, as the music festival confirmed Monday both weekends are completely sold out.

Organizers for the popular music and arts festival shared the news on Instagram, where they uploaded a video that was labeled, “2026 Passes Sold Out.”

To further emphasize their point, organizers cheekily added in the caption, “She’s gone, dance on. See you in April.”

The update came three days after the Indio, California-based festival released tickets for the 2026 event, where Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma were all named headliners last week.

While both VIP passes and general admission tickets have been since scooped up, there’s still a chance for some hopeful fans to acquire tickets in the coming months via a waitlist.

Like in years past, the 2026 festival will take place over the course of two weekends — with the first weekend running between April 10 and 12 and the second taking place between April 17 and 19.

Coachella made a splash last week when they revealed Bieber as headliner for the Saturday nights over the two-weekend event — a first for his career. However, the singer has made several guest appearances over the years, including a performance with Tems and WizKid during their 2024 set.

The Coachella gig comes on the heels of Bieber’s seventh studio album, “Swag,” which dropped earlier this summer. Bieber has not yet officially announced his setlist for his Coachella gig.

In addition to Bieber, Disclosure, Katseye, The Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Moby, Central Cee, Lykke Li, Green Velvet, David Byrne and more are set to perform at Coachella 2026.