Coaches+ Media Reveals Trailer for Pete Carril Documentary ‘Think. See. Do’

Coaches+ Media announced the upcoming premiere of “Think. See. Do. — The Legacy Of Pete Carril,” a half-hour documentary which centers around the legendary Princeton men’s basketball coach Pete Carril.

Carril died last August at 92. He coached the Princeton Tigers for 29 years and was at the helm for one of the biggest upsets in NCAA history, when his team took down defending national champions UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 1996 by a score of 43–41.

The upcoming documentary, which is set to premiere 2 p.m. ET Saturday, March 25 on CBS and Paramount+ and re-air on CBS Sports Network at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 28, will feature in-depth interviews with college basketball luminaries Including Jim Boeheim, Jay Wright, Bill Raftery and Alonzo Mourning.

“We are so proud to share Coach Carril’s story,” said Craig Robinson, Executive Director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) via a press release. “This is the second of several documentaries we are producing as part of the launch of Coaches+ Media, and we look forward to building on our mission to present entertaining and inspirational programming around the positive impact coaches have made in all of our lives.”

Mike Sear, of Coaches+ Media, serves as director for “Think. See. Do. — The Legacy Of Pete Carril.” Executive producers include Robinson, Danielle Donehew, Mellody Hobson, John Rogers and Jay Sharman. The documentary will highlight the “detail-orientated coaching philosophy [that] influenced countless players and coaches over his 60-year coaching career, 29 of them with Princeton,” per the official description.

“Think. See. Do.” is part of a growing number of original sports programming from Coaches+ Media and is part of a multiplatform partnership with CBS Sports that will feature content across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Digital platforms throughout 2023.