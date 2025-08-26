‘Cobra Kai’ Creators in Early Talks to Write, Direct and Produce ‘Knight Rider’ for Universal

“Cobra Kai” creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are in early talks to adapt “Knight Rider” for Universal Pictures. Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg would write the screenplay and produce, with Hurwitz and Schlossberg in early talks to direct.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider wrote an initial draft for the project.

“Knight Rider” was created by the late Glen A. Larson and aired on NBC from 1982-1986. The series starred David Hasselhoff as a former Los Angeles detective who got shot in the face and got rescued by self-made billionaire Wilton Knight, giving him a new identity through way of plastic surgery, and a new name: Michael Knight.

Wilton Knight is the creator of Knight Industries and founder of public justice organization, the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG). Wilton selects Michael to be the field agent under FLAG and equips Michael with Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), a tricked out technologically advanced Pontiac Firebird Trans Am which is controlled with artificial intelligence.

“Knight Rider” over the years developed quite the cult following and soon spinoffs, movies, books, and video games ensued. There is even a “Knight Rider” convention known as Knightcon.

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch will produce through their 87North first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Gary Barber and Chris Stone will produce through Spyglass. Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are in early talks to produce through Counterbalance Entertainment.

Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Development Matt Reilly and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the Studio.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are repped by CAA. Heald is repped by attorney Howard Abramson of Behr Abramson Levy. Hurwitz and Schlossberg’s attorney is Adam Kaller of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

