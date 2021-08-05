‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 to Premiere in December (Video)

Netflix has finally revealed some sort of timing for “Cobra Kai” Season 4. Don’t make too many plans just yet for December — and yes, we’re including the holidays in that. Can’t be too careful.

We still don’t have an actual date for “Cobra Kai IV,” but we’ve got a new teaser. Watch that via the video above.

“Cobra Kai” Season 4, which will see Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) return to the titular dojo, has been in the can since late spring.

In “Karate Kid III,” Silver is introduced as the man who started the “Cobra Kai” dojo with John Kreese (Martin Kove). Silver is even more nuts than Kreese, and goes from being Daniel-san’s sensei to his adversary. Watch the Silver-return teaser here.

“Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now,” executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a joint statement in late May. “We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise.”

TheWrap then asked Ralph Macchio about Silver’s return. Read what he had to say in our interview here.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by the trio of Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star on the show and also serve as executive producers.

The “Karate Kid” sequel series, which initiated on YouTube Premium, formerly YouTube Red, takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. The dramedy, technically a comedy as far as Emmy voting is concerned, chronicles the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).

In addition to Macchio, Zabka and now Griffith, “Cobra Kai” also stars Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny) and Oona O’Brien (Devon).