‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 First Images Previews the Return of ‘Karate Kid III’ Villain Mike Barnes

As audiences eagerly await the arrival of “Cobra Kai” Season 5 on Netflix next month, fans can whet their appetites with a slew of first-look images for the new season, including the return of yet another familiar face from “Karate Kid” lore.
Season 5 will welcome back Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes, who franchise devotees will remember as one of the main antagonists of “The Karate Kid III.” In that film, he was hired by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to take down Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the All Valley Karate Championship. Later in Season 3 of “Cobra Kai,” Daniel tells his daughter Sam that Mike was the most ruthless fighter he ever faced off against. Nothing hits harder in “Cobra Kai” than nostalgia.
“As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks,” executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg tell Netflix’s TUDUM of the upcoming season.
And here we have our very first look at Kanan’s return as Mike, as well as more from the new episodes.
Following he shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.
Season 5 of “Cobra Kai” will debut on Netflix September 9.