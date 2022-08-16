Unlikely alliances may be on the horizon for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” as the Season 5 trailer teases the show’s biggest conflict yet.

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in the fourth season, Season 5 finds Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.

In the first trailer for the show’s return, Daniel, Johnny, and Chozen join forces to stop Silver as his grand ambitions for Cobra Kai, which is now reaching beyond the Valley. Despite the high-flying tensions between Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) in the trailer, a mending of fences may be in their future as well as Johnny looks to fix his relationships with his son and surrogate son.

It’ll take unexpected teamwork between the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos to take down Silver now that Kreese is behind bars. Speaking of which, could redemption be within reach for the former antagonist? We’ll have to wait to find out.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Watch the “Cobra Kai” Season 5 trailer in the video above.

The first four seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming with Season 5 premiering on Sept. 9, 2022.