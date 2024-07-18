‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Cast and Character Guide | Photos

The final season of “Cobra Kai” is finally here with the first of three parts.
With Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang putting aside their difference to deal with Terry Silver, the two dojos merge and put their focus on something larger. The time for the international Sekai Taikai is just around the corner and Daniel and Johnny need to decide who will represent them in the tournament. Here’s the official logline:
“Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”
Here’s who you need to know in the final season.
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso — Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso—a role he made famous in “The Karate Kid”—who leads the Miyagi-do karate dojo. Macchio is best known for his “Karate Kid” franchise roles. He’s also starred in “The Outsiders,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “The Deuce.”
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence — William Zabka plays Johnny Lawrence in “Cobra Kai” – again reprising his role from the “Karate Kid” films. Alongside “The Karate Kid,” Zabka also starred in “Back to School,” “Hot Tub Time Machine” and had a recurring role in “How I Met Your Mother.”
Martin Kove as John Kreese — Another bit of legacy casting, Martin Kove reprises his “Karate Kid” role of John Kreese once again for the final season of “Cobra Kai.” Aside from the “Karate Kid” franchise, Kove is most known for his parts in “Death Race 2000” and “Rambo: First Blood Part II.”
Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz — Xolo Maridueña plays Miguel Diaz in “Cobra Kai.” Maridueña most recently starred as Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle. He also appeared as a regular on “Parenthood” from 2012 to 2015.
Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso — Mary Mouser plays Samantha LaRusso – Daniel LaRusso’s daughter – in “Cobra Kai.” Mouser is also known for “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” and lending her voice to “Son of the Mask” and “Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.”
Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene — Tanner Buchanan plays Robby Keene – Johnny Lawrence’s son – in “Cobra Kai.” Buchanan also starred in “He’s All That.” On the TV front, he was a regular on “Designated Survivor” and appeared on “Girl Meets World” and “The Fosters.”
Peyton List as Tory Nichols — Peyton List plays troubled teen Tory Nichols, former Queen Cobra and Kreese acolyte who joined Miyago-Do after Terry Silver’s reign of terror. List has appeared in both “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” along with “27 Dresses.” She also appeared in 59 episodes of “Bunk’d” between 2015 and 2021 as Emma Ross and starred as Maddie Nears in “School Spirits.”
Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz — Jacob Bertrand plays Hawk in “Cobra Kai.” Bertrand previously held roles in “Ready Player One,” “ParaNorman,” and “Rise of the Guardians.”
Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso — Courtney Henggeler plays Mary’s mother and Daniel’s wife, Amanda. Henggeler’s previous credits include “The Boys in the Boat,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Mom” and “Jane the Virgin.”
Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi — Yuji Okumoto returns again as Chozen, Daniel’s former rival turned friend who was first introduced in “The Karate Kid II.” Okumoto’s credits include “The Paper Tigers,” “Johnny Tsunami,” “Inception,” “American Yakuza,” “Bones” and “JAG.”
Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz — Vanessa Rubio plays Carmen, Miguel’s mother, who fell in love with Johnny and is now pregnant with their baby … making Miguel and Robby soon-to-be half-brothers. Rubio’s credits include Nagaina in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Gina in “Bonding” and Cimmaron Rose in “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”
Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes — Sean Kanan returns as Daniels’s former rival Mike Barnes, who was first seen in “The Karate Kid III.” Kanan has an extensive soap resume, including “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “General Hospital,” “The Young and the Restless” and “Sunset Beach.”
Griffin Santopeitro as Anthony Larusso — Griffin Santopeitro plays Anthony, Daniel and Amanda’s son and Samantha’s younger brother, who shares the family interest in Karate. Santopeitro’s credits include Eric in “Terrifier 2” and Carey in “I’m Not Gay” and “I’m Not Gay: A Musical.”
Brandon H. Lee as Kwon — Brandon H. Lee plays new Kreese acolyte Kwon, a dangerous fighter. Lee’s credits include “The Elementals” and stunts in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
