‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Cast and Character Guide | Photos

The final season of “Cobra Kai” is finally here with the first of three parts.

With Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang putting aside their difference to deal with Terry Silver, the two dojos merge and put their focus on something larger. The time for the international Sekai Taikai is just around the corner and Daniel and Johnny need to decide who will represent them in the tournament. Here’s the official logline:

“Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

Here’s who you need to know in the final season.

Ralph Macchio in “Cobra Kai” (Credit: Netflix)

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso — Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso—a role he made famous in “The Karate Kid”—who leads the Miyagi-do karate dojo. Macchio is best known for his “Karate Kid” franchise roles. He’s also starred in “The Outsiders,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “The Deuce.”