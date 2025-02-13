‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 Recap: What to Remember Before Part 3

“Cobra Kai” is finally coming to an end.

The sixth and final season of the “Karate Kid” sequel series has been drip-fed to fans going back to Summer 2024 (speaking of which, here’s a Part 1 recap if you need it), but the final five episodes of the long-running series are upon us. A lot happened during Part 2’s five episodes – including the return of a longtime villain, new revelations about Mr. Miyagi that darken the beloved sensei’s past, and a bloody and abrupt end to the Sekai Taikai tournament.

Here’s everything you need to remember about “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 2 before binging the final episodes.

Terry Silver Returns

One of the big twists in Season 6 Part 2 was the return of Terry Silver. The old Cobra Kai leader makes his return by revealing to Daniel and Johnny that he’s sick, dying and wants both a share of revenge and to win the Sekai Tekai Tournament for himself. He plans on doing this by putting his money behind the Iron Dragon dojo for his victory.

Silver sends the Iron Dragon fighters to mess with the Miyagi-Do competitors both on and off the mat while he works to get in the heads of the senseis. To throw Daniel further off his game he drip feeds him more information about Mr. Miyagi’s dark history with the tournament.

Johnny and Daniel Go Through It Off the Mat

Both Johnny and Daniel go through a lot while juggling their responsibilities during the tournament. On the positive end of things, Johnny and Miguel have to abruptly fly back to the Valley in the middle of the tourney because Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) goes into labor. The two show up for the birth of Johnny’s daughter. Happy distractions for Johnny during the Sekai Taikai.

Daniel has a harder time. After finding Miyagi’s headband at the end of Season 6 Part 1 with bloodstains on it, Daniel was curious to learn more. Despite his sensei being adamant that he never competed in tournaments of his own, Daniel learns Miyagi once competed in the Sekai Tekai tournament in his youth. To make matters worse, Miyagi was fighting for money at the time and when he entered the tournament he ended up actually killing his opponent during the skirmish.

This news rocks Daniel for the remainder of the season.

A Fatal End to the Sekai Taikai Tournament

The Sekai Taikai tournment came to a premature and bloody end as Part 2 wrapped up. During the semifinal round of the tournament, Miyagi-Do is scheduled to square off against Silver’s Iron Dragons while Cobra Kai – who were brought back to the tournament after another dojo’s competitors were caught juicing – watches on.

During Robby’s (Tanner Buchanan) fight against Axel, he’s thrown from the mat and resident Cobra Kai bad boy of the month Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) elbows him in the ribs as an onlooker. After days of verbal sparring this is the last straw for Robby who swings back. Eventually the entire tournament erupts into a brawl. Every remaining competitor from every dojo – whether they were eliminated or not – gets in on the chaos.

Behind the curtains, Silver and Kreese (Martin Kove) also settle their differences with a bit of karate. Silver manages to get the upper hand on Kreese and is about to kill his former partner before Johnny shows up and puts a stop to it.

Back on the main stage, all hell is breaking loose and in the madness Kwon found the eujangdo knife Kreese dropped when he was jumped by Silver. Wanting to use it on one of his rivals, Kwon made a dash in front of everyone as Daniel fights to get to the kid. Kwon attempts a roundhouse kick while holding the knife but is struck midair and manages to fall directly on the blade. The season ends with the riot pausing as the fighters crowd around Kwon’s dead body – with the televised death of a kid going out live to anyone watching.