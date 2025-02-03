‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 3 Trailer Teases the End of the Netflix Karate Saga

The end is near for “Cobra Kai.” Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the final installment of the “Karate Kid” sequel series’ three-part sixth and final season, and it’s full of bone-breaking fights and callbacks to both the show’s past and the films that preceded it.

“Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 3 looks, in other words, like a mix of its franchise’s greatest hits and a cathartic send-off for rivals-turned-unlikely-allies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and the whole crew of fearsome misfits that has grown around them. The new trailer features appearances from all of “Cobra Kai’s” still-standing legends and young warriors, as well as a promise to return to the “Karate Kid” event where Zabka and Macchio’s martial arts masters ominously note “it all began”: the Under 18 All-Valley Karate Championship tournament.

You can watch the trailer below.

While “Cobra Kai” Season 6, Part 3 looks like it will be focused just as much on looking back as ahead, the death of young Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) at the end of the season’s second part seems to still be hanging heavy on Macchio’s Daniel and his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser). “What am I even fighting for?” Samantha asks her father when faced with the possibility of participating in another dangerous karate tournament. “I wish I had the answers for you, kiddo,” Daniel responds. “But I don’t know.”

If the new “Cobra Kai” trailer is any indication, the reason Samantha is looking for may be as simple as survival. The forthcoming, final showdown between the Netflix series’ rival dojos looks like it will be just as brutal and explosive as “Cobra Kai” fans would hope. Longtime rivalries are being put front-and-center again, and the reputations of both the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos are on the line.

After many years of fighting amongst each other, though, Macchio’s Daniel and Zabka’s Johnny are finally united, and the “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 3 trailer fittingly ends with the latter promising to show their enemies “how we do things in the Valley.”