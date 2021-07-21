Get a Load of All the Cocaine in Netflix’s ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ Trailer (Video)

Netflix dealt the trailer for Billy Corben’s “Cocaine Cowboys” docuseries on Wednesday, and we’re hooked.

“Let the games begin,” as one of the participants appropriately puts it in the preview video.

“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” will tell the story of South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history. The show will debut on Netflix on Aug. 4, 15 years after Corben’s original “Cocaine Cowboys” film opened in 2006. Corben released the first sequel to the film, “Cocaine Cowboys 2,” in 2008 and a second, “Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded,” in 2014.

Below is Netflix’s description for the “Kings of Miami” docuseries.

Alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka “Los Muchachos,” two of Miami’s biggest celebrities. While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end. Featuring colorful interviews with those closest to them, their defense team, and the Feds tasked with taking them down, the series paints a vivid portrait of the last of Miami’s “cocaine cowboys.”

Watch the trailer at the top of this story.

Billy Corben is also well known for directing the popular “The U” installments of ESPN Film’s “30 for 30” series, which focused on the University of Miami Hurricanes football team.

His TV series version of “Cocaine Cowboys” will consist of six 45-minute episodes. Corben is directing the series and executive producing alongside Alfred Spellman, Adam Bardach, David Cypkin and Marie Therese Guirgis.

