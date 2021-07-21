‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ Teaser Gives Deeper Look at Netflix Animated Prequel (Video)

Netflix on Wednesday bestowed fans with an extended look at “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf,” releasing a teaser trailer and images as well as announcing the global voice cast.

This new anime adaption is expected to explore the lore of “The Witcher,” focusing not on Geralt, but his mentor Vesemir, who is described as “a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin.” However, Vesemir is forced to confront past demons when an unexpected new monster starts threatening a politically divided kingdom, launching him on an unforgettable adventure.

The voice cast includes Theo James as Vesemir, Lara Pulver as Tetra, Graham McTavish as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst.

James is no stranger to fantasy horror, having starred in several “Underworld” movies. Pulver is best known for her appearances in the BBC shows “Spooks” and “Sherlock.”

Netflix has steadily released information relating to its “The Witcher” franchise this month, unveiling a teaser trailer and photos for the show’s second season at WitcherCon on July 9. The series was renewed for a second season in November 2019, prior to the first season premiere. The eight-episode season started production in early 2020 in London for a set debut in 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic upset those plans, placing the show on hold. Filming resumed in August under health and safety protocols. It will now premiere on December 17.

To celebrate the end of The Witcher Season 2 filming, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hosted a behind-the-scenes teaser video. She described Season 2 as a huge effort that will have a much larger scope than the first, with a crew of 1,200 people and 89 cast members who spent 158 days shooting.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis of Season 2, “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The Witcher season 2 soundtrack, will also be dropping before long, comprised of a tracklist running 55 songs long and, of course, including the single “Toss a Coin.”

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” premieres worldwide on August 23, 2021.

Watch the teaser trailer above.