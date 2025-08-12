New Live-Action ‘CoComelon’ Series ‘The Melon Patch’ to Launch in September on YouTube | Exclusive

A new live-action “CoComelon” series will launch on YouTube in September, expanding the world of one of the most popular kids TV brands with a new educational show, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

“The Melon Patch” will launch on Sept. 23 with 25-minute episodes available bi-weekly. The concept puts the character of Ms. Appleberry (Allie Rivera Quiñonez) front and center as she’s joined by co-teachers for a mix of songs and learning. There’s Mr. Doodad (David Reynolds) the imaginative art teacher, Ms. Twist (Jordyn Waldo) the energetic dance and movement instructor and Mr. Acorn (Jalen Jaleel) the nature and exploration expert.

Ashley Griffiths (“Alma’s Way,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines”) serves as head writer and Shannon Flynn (“Blippi’s Job Show,” “Sesame Street”) is the show’s director.

Per the official synopsis, each episode of “The Melon Patch” blends music, storytelling, movement, and art into fun segments that keep little learners engaged while exploring milestones like bath time, textures, big feelings and the joy of music.

“With ‘The Melon Patch,’ we’ve created a joyful space where kids can learn through music, play, and the warmth of a teacher they know and love, Ms. Appleberry,” said Nicole Rivera, Senior Creative Executive at CoComelon. “She helps make every lesson feel like an adventure, blending songs, stories, and real-life learning in a way that’s as fun as it is meaningful.”

The show, which hails from Moonbug, comes on the heels of Moonbug’s expansion of the wildly popular Blippi brand onto Netflix with the launch of “Blippi’s Job Show” earlier this year.

This is the second-ever live-action “CoComelon” show after the spinoff “CoComelon Classroom” launched in 2024.

A CG-animated “CoComelon” feature film is also underway at DreamWorks Animation, set to be released by Universal Pictures in 2027.