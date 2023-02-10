Cody Longo, Actor on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Hollywood Heights,’ Dies at 34

Cody Longo, who appeared on “Days of Our Lives,” “Nashville,” and Nick at Nite’s “Hollywood Heights,” was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, his rep Alex Gittelson confirmed on Friday.

Police conducted a wellness check at the request of Longo’s wife Stephanie.

“Cody was our whole world,” Stephanie said in a statement released by Gittelson. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

“Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he was a client,” Gittelson told TheWrap in a separate statement. “My heart breaks for his amazing wife and beautiful kids. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

In 2020, the actor was arrested in Clarkesville, Tennessee on a domestic assault charge. Family members believe told TMZ about his struggles with alcohol and that he may have relapsed after completing rehab last summer. In 2013, he was arrested in Los Angeles on a DUI and ordered to attend alcohol education classes and sentenced to three years probation.

Longo, who was also known as Cody Anthony, appeared as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamai on eight episodes of “Days of Our Lives” in 2011 and played a singer named Quentin on two episodes of ABC’s “Nashville” in 2016. His longest running role was as superstar musician Eddie Duran on 78 episodes of “Hollywood Heights.”