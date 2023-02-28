“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” offered ideas for several significant park upgrades Tuesday for Walt Disney World after Ron DeSantis signed a law that put the governance of the park’s district in the hands of Florida.

The cunning minds behind the show’s fake news alert segments rolled out a number of upgrades park visitors can expect now, including the ability for guests to hunt on the grounds — with fully scoped rifles and camouflage gear given the A-OK.

The segment began with a news reader tackling the news du jour, that DeSantis had put his pen where his mouth was and stripped Disney of its control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District that oversaw the land, infrastructure and public services in, under and around Walt Disney World.

“The move is seen as punishment after the company opposed DeSantis’ so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law,” a news anchor reads, over video of DeSantis signing the law on a table surrounded by white people.

The laughs then get underway as video rolls of exploding fireworks illuminating a dark night’s sky set behind an imposing but majestic Disney World castle.

“We here at Disney Parks have received our marching orders and are thrilled to announce updates to our newly dewokeified magical kingdom,” an excited voiceover says.

The list includes:

A Hall of Presidents that will no longer include parts of American history DeSantis’ supporters don’t want to talk about (that includes an Abraham Lincoln whose only achievement was creating the Department of Agriculture)

An Animal Kingdom in which guests can now hunt

Park character costumes updated with realistic genitalia to make their gender “overtly apparent”

“Encanto” character Bruno will also not be talked about, because he has been shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, according to “The Late Show” bit

Things come to a head with a trademark fake news alert jingle modeled after the theme song for “It’s a Small World” with the lyrics slightly adjusted — “It’s a Straight World After All. It Is Wrong to Watch RuPaul.”

Watch the full segment from “The Late Show” below.