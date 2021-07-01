Colbert Parodies the Pointer Sisters to Remind You Trump’s Probably Gonna Skate (Video)

A big news item this week is that charges have been filed against the Trump organization and the company’s CEO. But on Thursday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert reminded viewers that in all likelihood, Donald Trump won’t be affected by this at all. Luckily, he did it with a parody of a classic song by The Pointer Sisters that definitely offset the bad news with fun.

So, to catch you up, the Trump Organization — the company owned by the disgraced former president — and it’s longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged on Thursday with15 felony counts for tax evasion. However, Trump’s attorney Ron Fischetti told Politico earlier this week that prosecutors have said charges won’t be filed against Trump himself just yet.

And in the cold open gag for “The Late Show,” Colbert made the case that probably, that never will happen.

First, the video kicked off as usual with a supercut of TV news on the subject. Then came the parody of The Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited.” Only this time, the lyrics reflected the excited many people might feel about the indictments, and attempts not to get depressed that Trump himself is probably gonna skate.

We’ll just do a full transcription of the lyrics for you now:

Trump’s org indicted

And I’m sure they’ll fight it

It’s probably gonna go nowhere

But I’m still excited

They did an audit

That’s how they caught it

Not exactly sure what “it” is

But I still applaud it

I may be biased

Not sure what the crime is

Never heard of Weisselberg

But I feel delighted

He’ll probably beat it

And I just can’t bear it

But at least, at least, at least, at least

Lock up Eric

Watch the clip right here now:

On #LSSC tonight: The former president’s organization is being charged and people are so excited. pic.twitter.com/ZdrcSo4s1Q — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 2, 2021

And since we’re on the subject, here’s the original Pointer Sisters classic: