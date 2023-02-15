Colbert Loves Trump’s ‘Meatball Ron’ DeSantis Nickname so Much He Set It to ‘Uptown Girl’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert spent some time on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show” talking about the fact that it was Valentine’s Day — including a fun joke that the holiday is better known to flowers as “The Purge.”

But Colbert’s true love came from an unlikely source: Donald Trump. No, the late night host hasn’t set aside his beef with the disgraced, twice-impeached former president. But he did, however, have a good old time talking about the nickname Trump has reportedly coined to insult Florida governor Ron DeSantis: “Meatball Ron.”

Colbert liked it so much that it had him setting it to the tune of one of the biggest hits by pop legend Billy Joel.

“Oooh, I do not like how much I love that,” Colbert said when he explained it to his audience. “It’s so dumb and accurate.”

“You know what else is really great and bad about it?” Colbert asked. “How easy it is to sing to the tune of ‘Uptown Girl.'” He was referring, of course, to the 1983 Joel hit.

Here are Colbert’s lyrics:

“Meatball Ron / He’s a walking talking beef baton / And he tells you that you can’t say gay / And that COVID will just go away / That’s not OK.”

The bit was a crowd pleaser for Colbert’s “The Late Show” audience, so of course several minutes later, after a bunch of other jokes about DeSantis and Trump, he brought it back. With even more lyrics:

“Meatball Ron / Marinara is his big turn on / Very scared of CRT / Loves to roll around in spaghetti / With extra cheese.”

You can watch Colbert’s full “Late Show” monologue now at the top of the page.