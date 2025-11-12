Colin Farrell, AGBO Board Action-Thriller ‘Ordained’ From Bad Idea

Colin Farrell and the Russo Bros.’ AGBO banner have boarded the action-thriller package “Ordained,” based on the upcoming comic book from publisher Bad Idea, TheWrap has learned.

Multiple studios and streamers are circling the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

“John Wick” writer Derek Kolstad wrote the script and will produce, along with Bad Idea’s Dinesh Shamdasani and Benjamin Simpson.

“Ordained” is a three-issue action-crime comic book written by Robert Venditti, with art by Trevor Hairsine and Dave Stewart. The first issue publishes next month on Dec. 10.

Farrell is attached to star as Father Royston Craig, and the story centers on a former Navy SEAL who became a priest late in life. He performs last rites on a dying Irish mob boss, Cormac Byrne, who miraculously recovers and puts a hit on the priest to silence him. Father Roy must use his old combat skills to survive the onslaught of gangsters and corrupt cops, all without breaking his oath not to kill.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco will produce for AGBO. Farrell and Claudine Farrell will also produce for their Chapel Place banner.

Coming off of his Emmy nomination for HBO’s “The Penguin,” Farrell is expected to reprise the role in Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman: Part 2.” Other recent credits include “Ballad of a Small Player” for Netflix and “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” for Sony.

Farrell is repped by CAA, managers Claudine Farrell and Ilene Feldman, attorney Steve Warren.