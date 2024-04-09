Colin Farrell Set to Star in Edward Berger’s ‘The Ballad of a Small Player’

Colin Farrell will star in “All Quiet on the Western Front” director Edward Berger’s “The Ballad of a Small Player” for Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

The film, set to be written by Rowan Joffe, is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. The logline, according to Netflix, is “When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.”

Mike Goodridge for Good Chaos, Edward Berger for Nine Hours — the first project under Berger’s first look film deal with Netflix — via his Nine Hours company banner and Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films will act as producers on the project. The movie plans to shoot on location in Asia this summer.

Farrell can be seen on the Apple TV+ film noir series “Sugar.” In February it was announced that he’d star in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” from director Kogonada. The pair previously teamed up on the feature “After Yang.” “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” co-starring Margot Robbie is based on an original script from Seth Reiss (one of the writers of “The Menu”), with Imperative Entertainment producing and 30West financing.

Plot details for the project are being kept under wraps, but the official release describes it as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.”

Farrell is also coming off of his Oscar-nominated turn in “The Banshees of Inisherin” and will be seen in “The Penguin” for Max, which serves as a spin-off of his character from “The Batman,” to debut this fall.