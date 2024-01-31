‘Colin From Accounts’ Season 2 Coming to Paramount+ in US

Paramount+ is moving forward with a second season of “Colin From Accounts” in the U.S.

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will return to write, executive produce and star in the upcoming installment, which is currently in production. The Australian series was first renewed for a second season in August 2023 and will be available to exclusively watch stateside on Paramount+.

“‘Colin From Accounts’ quickly won over audiences with its quirky, relatable storylines and lovable characters,” Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, said in a statement. “Patrick and Harriet are crafting another phenomenal season, and we can’t wait to share what is next for Ashley, Gordon and Colin.”

“We’re SUPER EXCITED that Paramount+ has the good taste and exquisite judgment to renew us for another season,” Brammall and Dyer said in a press release.

From Brammall and Dyer, the Australian comedy follows Gordon and Ashley, two single(ish) people who were brought together by a car accident and an injured dog they named Colin. As they become friends, they starts to show their true selves to each other, scars and all, as they navigate the complexities of life.

In addition to Dyer and Brammall, the series stars Emma Harvie (“In Limbo,” “Frayed”), Helen Thomson (“Elvis”), Genevieve Hegney (“The Little Death”), Michael Logo (“In Limbo”) and Tai Hara (“Home and Away,” “Madam Secretary”).

“Colin from Accounts” is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Season 2 will be executive produced by Brammall, Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson and Ian Collie. Kevin Greene will also produce. Additionally, Season 2 is financed with the assistance of Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund.

Season 1 of the series originally premiered on Binge and Foxtel in Australia in December 2022. It then came to Paramount+ in November 2023. The comedy currently holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 28 reviews.