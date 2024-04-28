The White House Correspondents Dinner kicked off on Saturday night, with “Saturday Night Live” writer and cast member Colin Jost took the stage as host of the evening’s proceedings. As is customary, Jost opened the evening with a comedy set, tackling everything from Trump’s trial to Biden’s age to the state of print media.

The set (which you can watch in full in the video above) was received somewhat unevenly in the room, especially when Jost took aim at the journalism industry, but before we get to his best zingers, Jost ended strong as the “SNL” Weekend Update anchor took a beat to get earnest with a story about his late grandfather.

“He helped raise me growing up and I would not be here today without him,” Jost said, adding that he was a Staten Island firefighter for 40 years and reminded him a lot of president Biden.

“Some of your best qualities remind me of him. He was 95 and he was still great at stairs,” Jost said to laughter. “I think it’s because he didn’t try to run up them.”

Jost noted that Staten Island firefighters are not exactly in the Joe Biden demographic (“Staten Island voted about 70% for Trump in the last election and the other 30% was for Giuliani,” he quipped).

“He voted for you. And the reason that he voted for you is because you’re a decent man,” Jost said. “My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we’re all here tonight. Decency is how we’re able to be here tonight.”

He continued, “When you look at the levels of freedom throughout history, and even around the world today, this is the exception. This freedom is incredibly rare. And the journalists in this room help protect that freedom, and we cannot ever take that for granted.”

Now, on to the jokes, which kicked off with a nod to Jost’s wife Scarlett Johansson’s “SNL” appearance as Katie Britt.