Colman Domingo Joins Tina Fey and Steve Carell in Netflix Series ‘The Four Seasons’

The show is based on the 1981 Alan Alda film of the same name

Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo has been added to the cast of the forthcoming “The Four Seasons” Netflix series, according to media reports. He joins previously announced stars Tina Fey and Steve Carell.

The show is based on the 1981 movie of the same name directed by and starring Alan Alda. It also featured Carol Burnett and Rita Moreno among others. The film was previously adapted as a TV series back in 1984 at CBS.

The original film told the story of a trio of married couples that vacationed together every season, but the dynamics go sideways when one of the husbands leaves his wife and brings a younger woman on their vacation. The series was cocreated by “30 Rock” alums Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

Domingo recently received his first Oscar nomination for 2023’s “Rustin” and he won an Emmy in 2022 for best guest actor in a drama for his work on HBO’s “Euphoria.” He also played a starring role on AMC’s franchise spin-off “Fear the Walking Dead.”

His feature film work includes roles in “The Color Purple,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Selma.” The actor has also been acclaimed for his stage work, with two Tony nominations under his belt — one for acting and one for producing.

Fey, Fisher and Wigfield executive produce the series alongside David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alda and Marissa Bregman, daughter of the film’s producer, produce the series. Universal Television, home of Fey’s overall deal with her Little Stranger, Inc. banner, will also produce.

Domingo is repped by Gersh, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

The news of Colman Domingo’s casting was first reported by Variety.

Tina Fey
