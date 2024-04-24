Steve Carell Joins Tina Fey in Netflix Comedy ‘The Four Seasons’

Steve Carell has joined Netflix’s upcoming comedy “The Four Seasons.”

“The Office” actor is set to star opposite Tina Fey in the new series, reuniting the actors after starring together in 2010 action film “Date Night.” Fey also serves as a cocreator for the new show alongside “Never Have I Ever” cocreator Lang Fisher and “Saved by the Bell” creator Tracey Wigfield.

Fey, Fisher and Wigfield are adapting the series, which hails from Universal Television, from the 1981 feature film of the same name that was written and directed by Alan Alda and starred Alda and Carol Burnett. Production on the comedy is set to begin later this year.

“The Four Seasons” also reunites Fey, Fisher and Wigfield after the trio collaborated on “30 Rock” after Fisher came onboard the comedy series’ final season. Alda, who was also recurring guest on “30 Rock,” will also serve as a producer for the new show.

Additional EPs for “The Four Seasons” include “30 Rock” producers David Miner, Eric Gurian and “30 Rock” composer Jeff Richmond. Marissa Bregman, the daughter of late “Four Seasons” producer Martin Bregman, will also produce alongside Alda.

Carell is best known for starring in “The Office,” “The Big Short,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” the “Despicable Me” franchise, “Beautiful Boy,” “The Morning Show” and “Battle of the Sexes.”

“The Four Seasons” marks the latest collaboration between Fey, Netflix and Universal Television, who previously launched “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which ran for four seasons.

Fisher is best known for cocreating “Never Have I Ever,” which ended its four-season run on Netflix in June 2023, with Mindy Kaling, while Wigfield is best known for creating “Great News” and “Saved by the Bell.”