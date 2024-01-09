Tina Fey to Star in ‘The Four Seasons’ Series on Netflix, Based on Alan Alda’s 1981 Film

Tina Fey is set to star in and co-create “The Four Seasons,” a series adaptation of the 1981 Alan Alda movie of the same name.

Fey will create the series alongside her fellow “30 Rock” collaborators Tracey Wigfield, who was also the creator of “Great News,” and Lang Fisher, who was the cocreator of “Never Have I Ever” alongside Mindy Kaling. Both Wigfield and Fisher wrote for “30 Rock” in its final season, and Fey and Wigfield share an Emmy for writing the series’ final. Fey was also an executive producer on “Great News.”

Alan Alda also guest starred on “30 Rock” for three episodes as Professor Milton Greene, Jack’s (Alec Baldwin) unknowing father.

Netflix has already ordered eight episodes of the series, which will be produced by Universal Television. Production will begin later this year.

This will be the third Universal Television project from Fey to land on Netflix. The two companies originally partnered up on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which ran for four seasons and an interactive movie. Season 3 of the Peacock original, “Girls5Eva,” will also debut on Netflix starting on March 14.

Written and directed by Alan Alda, “The Four Seasons” premiered in 1981 and starred the “M*A*S*H” actor alongside Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Rita Moreno, Jack Weston and Bess Armstrong. The movie followed three upper middle-class married couples living in New York City who vacation together during each of the seasons. But when Nick (Cariou) leaves his wife of 21 years Anne (Dennis) for a younger woman, the dynamics of the group are entirely thrown off balance.

Its title comes from composer Antonio Vivaldi’s four concerti. Those compositions make up the film’s score.

“The Four Seasons” was a box office success, making over $50 million against its budget of $65. million. The movie sparked a short-lived CBS series in 1984 that was produced by Alda.

“The Four Seasons” Netflix series will be executive produced by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield in addition to David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alda and Marissa Bregman will also produce with Universal Television as the producing studio and Little Stranger, Inc. as the production company. The series will be written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield.